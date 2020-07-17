STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prince Andrew's official website taken down amid Jefferey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has been asked by lawyers of Esptein's alleged victims to travel to the US and tell authorities what he knows about the disgraced financier and the sex-trafficking of under-age girls.

By IANS

LONDON: The personal website of the UK's Prince Andrew has been taken down and now redirects to the official royal family site and his statement on stepping down due to his links to late American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a media report said on Friday.

The Prince's website, thedukeofyork.org, previously championed his charity work, as well as his work to support the Queen and "British prosperity", said the Metro newspaper report.

It also had pages dedicated to his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It was removed because the contract with the host server came to an end on June 30.

Because it was not being updated, it was decided to bring it under the umbrella of royal.uk.

The website was taken down at some point before June 30, the newspaper report added.

His page on royal.uk still includes a biography of the Duke, but begins with the statement issued last November which announced he would be stepping back from official duties "for the foreseeable future" due to the ongoing Epstein investigation in the US.

Prince Andrew has been asked by lawyers of Esptein's alleged victims to travel to the US and tell authorities what he knows about the disgraced financier and the sex-trafficking of under-age girls by Epstein.

He has denied any involvement.

This week, British socialite and Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell had an appeal for bail denied meaning she will remain in prison in New York until facing trial for child grooming, sex abuse and perjury charges, the Metro newspaper reported.

Maxwell, who Andrew said had introduced him to Epstein, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to recruit girls who were sexually abused by the US financier between 1994 and 1997.

Epstein was found hanged in a New York jail last August while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

