'Really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing': Zuckerberg slams US response to Covid-19

The US has been reporting over 50,000 new Covid-19 infections daily over the past few days.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Slamming the Donald Trump administration for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the US response to the disease has been less effective when compared to even many developing countries.

"Every other developed country in the world, almost every other country has had relatively smaller numbers of new infections. We are now facing a record number of new infections every day...," Zuckerberg said as he interviewed White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday.

The US has been reporting over 50,000 new Covid-19 infections daily over the past few days.

"At this point, it is clear that the trajectory in the US is significantly worse than many other countries and that our government and this administration have been considerably less effective in handling this," Zuckerberg said during the chat which was livestreamed.

The Facebook CEO said that the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be guided by science.

"It's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined and until recently parts of the administration were calling into question whether people should even follow basic best practices like wearing a mask," Zuckerberg said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the US the hardest so far as over 3.5 million Americans have tested positive for the disease while 138,000 have died, showed data from Johns Hopkins University.

