STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Time to push back against challenge posed by China: US secretary Mike Pompeo

Pompeo also said the Chinese government was aware of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus before they shared this information with the world.

Published: 17th July 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The time has come for the world to push back against the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he contended that the US "slept on this threat for too long."

Pompeo also said the Chinese government was aware of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus before they shared this information with the world.

"Countries not only in Southeast Asia but in Asia more broadly, in Europe, have come to understand the threat that the Chinese Communist Party presents. The United States slept on this for too long," Pompeo told Bill Hemmer of Fox News in an interview on Thursday.

"I think they all did too, and I think they're coming to a joint conclusion that it's time for the world to make sure that we get this right."

"For democracies and freedom-loving people around the world, it is an imperative that we push back against the challenge that the Chinese Communist Party presents to us all," Pompeo said.

He said that for 40 years, successive US administrations just looked the other way and allowed China to trample on America.

President Donald Trump said "no more," he said.

The US is going to have fair, reciprocal trade relationships; and it is going to demand that the Chinese Communist Party treat Americans the same way that the US treats people who go there, he said.

Hemmer asked Pompeo to comment on claims by Hong Kong-based virologist Dr Yan Li-Meng, who recently fled to the United States, that Beijing knew that the virus could spread between humans three weeks before that knowledge was made public.

Pompeo said that "the World Health Organisation itself was co-opted into the same effort to deny the world the knowledge it needed to respond to this threat, to this threat from the virus that emanated from Wuhan, China."

"This is a simple understanding, and President Trump is going to demand that it happens," he said.

"And of course, now too, we've seen the virus that started in Wuhan, China cost the globe hundreds of thousands of people and trillions and trillions of dollars, and I believe the world is going to unite to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for having covered this up when they could have prevented so much of this tragedy," said the top American diplomat.

The United States has been the worst-hit country with over 3.5 million coronavirus cases.

The country has reported more than 137,000 deaths so far.

Pompeo refrained from responding to news reports that there could be a ban on US travel for Chinese party members and their families.

"We're working our way through, under the president's guidance, about how to think about pushing back against the Chinese Communist Party. You see it in trade, you see it in other economic activity, you see it in diplomatic engagement," he added.

"The rights that we have that the Declaration of Independence set forth, that are in our Constitution, are central to American foreign policy. We have to get that right. We have this deep tradition. It's under attack," he said in response to a question.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Pompeo China challenged Donald Trump
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp