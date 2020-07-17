STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Unexploded World War II bomb, weighing 45 kg, defused in Hong Kong

The device, which was found in a construction site near the Kai Tak MTR station on Thursday, forced the evacuation of more than 2,300 people from nearby residences and businesses.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong POlice, bomb defuse

According to police, the bomb, which was around one metre long, was American and dated from the Second World War. (Photo | Hong Kong Police/Facebook)

By IANS

HONG KONG: An unexploded World War II bomb weighing about 45 kg that could have "caused serious damage" was defused by Hong Kong police on Friday, it was reported.

The device, which was found in a construction site near the Kai Tak MTR station on Thursday, forced the evacuation of more than 2,300 people from nearby residences and businesses, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

Train services resumed at the station after the bomb was safely removed at around 5.30 a.m., on Friday morning.

"If it had exploded, it would have caused serious damage to nearby residencies and the MTR (station)," said senior bomb disposal officer Alick McWhirter.

According to police, the bomb, which was around one metre long, was American and dated from the Second World War.

"The bomb was badly damaged and was in a dangerous and unstable condition. It could not be removed safely from the location," McWhirter was quoted as saying in the SCMP report.

Unexploded wartime bombs have been discovered in Hong Kong, and mostly at construction sites, the report said.

In February, a wartime bomb unearthed at a construction site at a Sikh temple in Happy Valley was defused, with about 300 worshippers and guests at a nearby hotel evacuated.

It weighed 454 kg and was 1.3 metres long and 0.4 metres in diameter.

In May, a 200 kg Japanese armour-piercing shell was discovered at the Tseung Kwan O Landfill.

About 50 people were evacuated before it was destroyed by police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World War II Hong Kong Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp