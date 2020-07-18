STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

BBC, Guardian announce major job cuts as COVID-19 hits news business

The BBC also said it would close most of its social accounts to focus on core services like @bbcnews, @bbcworld and @bbcbreaking.

Published: 18th July 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

BBC

BBC. (File | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Top British media outlets the BBC and The Guardian announced major job cuts this week as the unstoppable Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the news publishing business worldwide.

In total, 520 jobs will go at the BBC, from a workforce of around 6,000 people. That includes 450 job cuts that were announced in January this year as part of an 80 million pound savings drive.

The Guardian announced that it will cut 180 jobs, including 70 from the editorial teams.

"The pandemic has boosted audiences and reader donations, but its effect on advertising and newspaper sales had created an unsustainable financial outlook for the Guardian," editor Katharine Viner and CEO Annette Thomas said in a statement to staff this week.

The BBC News said it will have fewer anchors and reporters and would concentrate on fewer stories, "With journalists pooled in centralised teams, rather than working for specific programmes".

ALSO READ: Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspaper publisher to cut 550 jobs on coronavirus fallout

Radio 4 programme 'In Business' will shut down, as will the 'Business Live' page on the BBC News Website.

"If we don't make changes, we won't be sustainable. This crisis has led us to re-evaluate exactly how we operate as an organisation," said Fran Unsworth, Director of BBC News and Current Affairs.

Before the pandemic hit the news industry, the BBC was already facing pressure to save 125 million pounds ($157.9 million) as a result of the government pressure on its budget, reports the CNN.

The Andrew Neil Show will disappear from the BBC as part of the cuts.

The BBC said, "It was talking to Neil about a new BBC One interview show".

On BBC World Service, World Update and The World This Week will end, while daily current affairs show Newsday will shorten in length.

The BBC also said it would close most of its social accounts to focus on core services like @bbcnews, @bbcworld and @bbcbreaking.

"Our operation has been underpinned by the principles we set out earlier this year -- fewer stories, more targeted and with more impact. For BBC News to thrive, and for us to continue to serve all our audiences, we have to change," Unsworth was quoted as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBC Guardian layoff job cuts coronavirus United Kingdom
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp