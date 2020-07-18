STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China reports 22 new cases of coronavirus, 16 domestically transmitted ones

Out of the six imported cases - three were reported in Guangdong province, two in Shandong Province and one in Fujian Province. This brings the total number of imported cases to 2,004.

Published: 18th July 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection in the central business district of Beijing, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection in the central business district of Beijing, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, out of which 16 were domestically transmitted, state-run Xinhua reported citing Chinese Health Authority on Saturday.

All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission was quoted as saying in its daily report.

ALSO READ | Torrential rain in China claims 141 lives

Out of the six imported cases - three were reported in Guangdong province, two in Shandong Province and one in Fujian Province. This brings the total number of imported cases to 2,004.

According to the Commission, among all the imported cases, 1,920 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14,049,207 while the death toll has risen to 601,494, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp