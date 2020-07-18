STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan court sentences two LeT members to 15 years in jail

The court found the accused guilty of terror financing under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Saturday awarded 15 years jail term to two leaders of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two terror financing cases.

"Today the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore concluded the trial of two leaders -- Luqman Shah and Masoodur Rehman -- of proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two cases registered, investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police in 2019," the CTD said in a statement.

The court found the accused guilty of terror financing under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Along with the 15-year imprisonment, fines were imposed on both.

The CTD said the two convicts had committed offences of terror financing by managing the assets/properties of the LeT and by raising funds from them.

"The prosecution successfully proved the offences by producing strong evidence wherein the convicts had collected funds for LeT and managed assets of LeT. The conviction and sentence will have big impact to stop terrorism financing in the country," the CTD said.

Last month, the Lahore ATC had awarded up to five years jail sentence to four senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror financing case.

They were Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Aziz, Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdus Salam. Except Abdul Rehman, the rest are United Nations Designated Persons involved in terror financing.

In February, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to jail for 11 years on terror finance charges by an ATC in Lahore. The ATC sentenced Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal to five-and-a-half years each in two cases.

A total of 11 years sentence will run concurrently. Saeed is serving his term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. He was arrested in July last year.

The CTD of Punjab police had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of the province.

The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

He was listed as a terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan court LeT
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp