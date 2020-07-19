STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New worry for US authorities: Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Friday that the 85 infants are each younger than 1, but offered no other details.

In this July 16, 2020 file photo, Infectious Disease Physician Army Maj. Gadiel Alvarado, left, with the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, walks down the hall with United Memorial Medical Center's Mariya Mohiuddin, director of COVID-19 testing and logistics, inside a newly setup wing in the hospital in Houston. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AUSTIN: A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Friday that the 85 infants are each younger than 1, but offered no other details, including how the children are suspected to have become infected.

"These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us to stop the spread of this disease" by staying home except for necessary trips, socially distancing and wearing masks in public, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez did not return messages for comment Saturday from The Associated Press.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is also stressing that the widespread use of face coverings could avoid another lockdown, which he hasn't ruled out.

Texas health officials reported more than 10,000 new cases for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday and said 130 more people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the number of reported cases to 317,730 and the number of deaths to 3,865.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks.

But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

