STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Next 10 years will be India's golden moment in key sectors, says Silicon Valley venture capitalist

India has received foreign direct investment of over USD 20 billion in the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic

Published: 19th July 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The next 10 years is going to be India's "golden moment" in key sectors like technology, pharmaceutical, e-commerce and manufacturing, said a top venture capitalist from Silicon Valley, pointing at the USD 20 billion foreign direct investment in the country amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

"Coronavirus is sweeping the world, especially the US and India. In spite of that, the amount of investment going into India is mind-boggling," Silicon Valley's top venture capitalist, entrepreneur and philanthropist M R Rangaswami told PTI in an interview.

India has received foreign direct investment of over USD 20 billion in the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic, which has had an adverse affect on businesses across the world apart from the over-6-lakh lives the infection has claimed so far.

"I think the next 10 years is the golden moment for India to shine; using digital and technology -- whether it's medicine, telemedicine, e-commerce, logistics -- in every segment of the market. Whether it's a kirana (local grocery) shop, everything is going to be digital. It is the golden moment that India should seize," Rangaswami, the software business expert said.

Referring to the series of FDI into India post-COVID-19 outbreak, Rangaswami said it is unprecedented by any standards.

Prominent investments include USD 10 billion from Google, USD5.7 billion from Facebook, USD 1.2 billion from Walmart and USD 1 billion from Foxconn.

"I think there will be many, many more deals this year. You'll see a lot more companies coming in, a lot more money coming in. A lot more investments," he said.

"Amazon (e-commerce company) continues to invest in India. Other companies are looking at India now. Private equity guys are looking at India. Sovereign funds will be looking at India. Definitely India is going to be the hot destination for technology money," Rangaswami said, in response to a question.

He noted that the current President Donald Trump-led administration's anti-China sentiment is also helping India bag big investment.

Relations between the US and China have spiralled downward after Washington criticised the Asian powerhouse's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US has questioned a new national security law in Hong Kong, treatment of Uyghurs Muslims and security measures in Tibet.

"This gives India an opportunity for an economic game-changer. I think it's predicated by two things. The number of smartphone users (in India) is over 500 million, maybe even close to a billion. Second, the government's push for digital combined with COVID-19 outbreak, which has taken (number of) digital transactions through the roof," said Rangaswami, a keen observer of the Indian market.

He said the entire business ecosystem is adopting new technologies like never before -- which not only provides easy solutions in business but also is a market in itself.

"On the ground (during the coronavirus outbreak), everybody is forced to go digital. This is a huge tipping point. So, this is an opportunity I want to see India seize and not let it go to waste," he said.

"So, what I would request is Indian ministers, key bureaucrats and technology industry leaders put together a roadmap, set of regulations and authorisations so that companies can come in easily. We (must) avoid all the problems of privacy, security in the future," he said.

According to Rangaswami, India needs to iron-out all the impediments to businesses immediately to ensure smooth sailing for all parties.

"The government needs to lead the charge now, in this moment, and say let's get the leaders together, let's get the bureaucrats, let's get the technology industry, the start-ups, let's get everyone and lay down the rules, regulations, roadmap, so everybody can work to a common purpose," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India business
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp