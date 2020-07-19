No normality until vaccine: British scientists counter government's claims of lifting lockdown

By PTI

LONDON: British scientists are dismissing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope the country may emerge from coronavirus lockdown and return to normality by Christmas.

Johnson has announced more easing of restrictions, with people urged to return to public transit and workplaces.

He says sports fans should return to stadiums by October and remaining restrictions could be lifted from November, "possibly in time for Christmas."

But epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, says a return to pre-pandemic normality wouldn't be possible until there's a vaccine for the virus.

He says a world where people can "go to work normally, travel on the buses and trains, go on holiday without restrictions, meet friends, shake hands, hug each other and so on - that's a long way off, unfortunately."

England's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, also says social distancing rules would have to be in place for a "prolonged period."

Britain has registered more than 45,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the highest total in Europe.

The UK government has also launched an urgent review into its official daily virus death toll figures amid fears that the data could be inaccurate due to the way it is collated in England.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock asked Public Health England (PHE) to review its analysis after experts warned the number of fatalities could be over-exaggerated by recording each and every positive coronavirus test and failure to assess if the eventual cause of death was directly linked to the deadly virus.

"The Secretary of State [Hancock] has asked PHE to urgently review their estimation of daily death statistics," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

"Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death. There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number. We are therefore pausing the publication of the daily figure while this is resolved," it said.

England's figures are understood to include anyone who has ever tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether they died for another reason.

This could mean that the UK's coronavirus death toll of over 45,000 may be exaggerated.

"By this PHE definition, no one with Covid in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness. We need correct and accurate statistics so we can really understand the trend, otherwise it's very difficult to know what's going on," said Professor Carl Heneghan from the University of Oxford.

Dr Susan Hopkins, PHE's incident director, said there is no World Health Organisation (WHO) agreed method of counting deaths from COVID-19.

"In England, we count all those that have died who had a positive COVID-19 test at any point, to ensure our data is as complete as possible," she said.

"We must remember that this is a new and emerging infection and there is increasing evidence of long-term health problems for some of those affected.

Whilst this knowledge is growing, now is the right time to review how deaths are calculated," she added.

Experts want a consistent system of recording coronavirus deaths across all regions of the United Kingdom, which would also impact actions required in case of a feared second wave as the country gradually lifts its lockdown restrictions amid falling infection rates.

The UK government is planning to roll out millions of free coronavirus antibody tests which generate instant results following finger-prick after successful secret trials, according to a UK media report.

The home tests, developed by a University of Oxford consortium with diagnostics firms, can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the deadly virus and have been found to be 98.

6 per cent accurate in human trials held in June, 'The Daily Telegraph reported.

"This rapid test appears to be truly amazing, and it shows we can do this ourselves," said Sir John Bell, Oxford's Regius Professor of Medicine who leads the British government's antibody testing programme.

Until now, the only antibody tests approved for use in the UK have involved blood samples sent to laboratories for analysis, which can take days.

Now, thousands of prototypes of the new finger-prick have already been manufactured at factories across Britain in anticipation of expected regulatory approval in the coming weeks, the newspaper said.

Eventually, antibody tests are expected to help reveal the levels of immunity that people can build up against COVID-19 but so far it remains unclear if the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies means future immunity from the disease.

Ministers hope the AbC-19 lateral flow test will be available for use in a mass screening programme before the end of the year.

The new tests have been developed by the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC), a partnership between Oxford University and UK diagnostics companies including Abingdon Health based in York.

Dr Chris Hand, the leader of the UK-RTC and chairman of Abingdon Health, revealed that the new UK-made test passed its first major clinical trial last month, involving nearly 300 people and conducted by scientists at Ulster University.

"It was found to be 98.6 per cent accurate, and that's very good news," Dr Hand told the newspaper.

"We've had two shifts of R&D personnel working day and night, seven days a week. This sort of development programme would normally take a year. We've done it in 10 weeks. We're now scaling up with our partners to produce hundreds of thousands of doses every month," he said.

Under government plans, the tests will be distributed to healthcare professionals first before being made available for millions of people to use at home, who would then send in their results to a central database.

"If coronavirus is like flu and people need an annual vaccine, we will need mass antibody testing to measure people's antibody response to that vaccine. That's part of the plan," explained Dr Hand.

Unlike many rivals, the UK-RTC version uses the "full-length spike protein" part of the virus to capture so-called IgG antibodies as blood passes through the home test.

If the result is positive, two pink lines appear within 20 minutes.

A UK Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We have received an extraordinary response to our call to action to supply antibody tests, and we continue to work with industry to identify further tests that are safe and accurate to be used at home.

"While these tests will help us better understand how coronavirus is spreading across the country, we do not yet know whether antibodies indicate immunity from reinfection or transmission."