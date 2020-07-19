Protestors set fire to police association building in Portland over 'extrajudicial detention'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Protestors in Portland, the largest city in the US state of Oregon, have broken into a police association building and briefly set it on fire, the city's law enforcement said, as demonstrations in the city continue.

"People have broken into the Portland Police Association office and lit the building on fire," Portland Police wrote on Twitter. The police tweeted that officers were able to put out the fire and restore order in the neighbourhood.

Portland has been in turmoil since reports emerged that federal officers, without badges or name tags, had been quelling protests and detaining people in an extrajudicial manner. The city's most progressive populace has accused the police of working closely with the federal agents and placing protestors at risk.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on US President Donald Trump to withdraw the federal agents from the city and accused them of overstepping their steed objective of protecting federal buildings.

Ongoing protests in Portland are a continuation of a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in late May.