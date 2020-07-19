STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Second nationwide COVID-19 lockdown like nuclear deterrent: UK PM Boris Johnson

Johnson said that he did not think the UK would need another complete shutdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Published: 19th July 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened the imposition of a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown to a "nuclear deterrent" that he would rather not use.

In an interview with 'The Sunday Telegraph' to mark his one year at 10 Downing Street, Johnson said that he did not think the UK would need another complete shutdown in the event of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Britain has been coming out of lockdown in phases, with the UK PM issuing a back to work call as he handed local councils greater powers to impose localised shutdowns earlier this week.

"I can't abandon that tool any more than I would abandon a nuclear deterrent. But it is like a nuclear deterrent, I certainly don't want to use it. And nor do I think we will be in that position again," said Johnson, in reference to a nation-wide lockdown.

The UK prime minister told the newspaper that experts were getting better at spotting the disease, isolating it locally and identifying which groups it affects - and how. "We're genuinely able now to look at what's happening in much closer to real-time, to isolate outbreaks and to address them on the spot, and to work with local authorities to contain the problem locally and regionally if we have to," he said.

Under the new government guidelines set out by Johnson this week, Britons can use public transport for journeys immediately, and employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to work places if it is safe to do so. "We have a vision for the country under which business of all kinds and all types of activity in this country can eventually get back to as close to normal as possible," said Johnson.

He also admitted that he is "not betting" on a coronavirus vaccine, pointing out that "we haven't got one for Sars and it has been 18 years". But he notes that scientists "seem perhaps less pessimistic about that than they were".

On a personal note, Johnson said he is feeling better than he did before being struck by COVID-19 because he is "lighter". "I played tennis last night and I played better than I have for ages," he said. There have been at least 294,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, according to the British public health authorities. As of Sunday morning, 45,273 people had died.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boris Johnson COVID19 Coronavirus UK COVID shutdown COVID second wave
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp