Trump considering Indian-American lawyer to head Asia Bureau of USAID

Published: 19th July 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The White House is seen from the Ellipse in Washington. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is considering an Indian American lawyer to head the Asia Bureau of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the White House said.

If confirmed, Sue Ghosh Stricklett from Maryland would become Assistant Administrator of USAID (Bureau for Asia).

Stricklett is an attorney in private practice with over 25 years of experience in national security law and foreign affairs, the White House said.

The scope of her practice includes Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, intellectual property licensing and technology transfer, US dual-use and defense trade control licensing, and sanctions law enforcement.

"She has served as an Asia policy advisor to three Presidential campaigns and several major Indo-American advocacy organisations," the White House said.

Stricklett hails from Queens in New York and is a graduate of the State University of New York.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America.

