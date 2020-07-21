STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bomb blast in Pakistan kills 1 person, injures 8

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat and killed one person and injuring eight others, a senior police official said.

Published: 21st July 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Blast

For representational purposes

By PTI

KARACHI: A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding eight others, police said.

The blast took place in Turbat and a number of vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat and killed one person and injuring eight others, a senior police official said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. "A number of vehicles have also been damaged in the blast," he said.

It was yet to be ascertained who was the target of the blast, but all the injured were civilians, police said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani condemned the attack, saying "anti-state elements will not be allowed to succeed".

Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of the province.

On June 29, the banned separatist group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, also carried out a failed terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi in which four militants were killed on the spot by security forces.

Four security guards, a police sub inspector and two civilians also lost their lives in the attack.

In May, seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks in the Mach and Kech areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan blast Balochistan
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp