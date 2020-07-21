STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hillary Clinton blames Donald Trump administration for Chinese aggression against India

Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections, claimed that both Russia and China are benefitting from his weak foreign policy.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump |AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Tuesday blamed the Trump administration's "inconsistent" foreign policy for the current Chinese territorial aggression against its own people and neighbours, including India.

Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections, claimed that both Russia and China are benefitting from his weak foreign policy.

However, the Trump administration has asserted that no administration in the past has been tougher on China than President Trump.

"And if you're China, which is an easy jump to make, and you're looking at the chaos that the Trump administration has created in the world, while you're trying to assert yourself more, while you're cracking down internally on dissent, on the Uyghurs, setting up surveillance nation, trying to dominate the South China Sea, engaging in border skirmishes with India," she said.

The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

China is also engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area.

"All this other activity that we're watching with some concern coming out of China, well, Donald Trump is your biggest ally," Clinton said.

"You know, his being president with his incoherent, inconsistent foreign policy has given you a tremendous opportunity," said the former top American diplomat.

A day after Democratic party's presidential nominee Joe Biden warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections, Clinton told MSNBC in an interview that she is glad that the former vice president and his campaign are speaking out about what they are learning from intelligence briefings.

"It's very clear that Russia succeeded. They believe that they were able to influence the minds and even the votes of Americans, so why would they stop? They really want to pursue their agenda of dividing us, undermining trust within our country, electing, helping to elect someone favourable to their agenda," Clinton said.

Clinton said she was happy that Biden, with all of his experience in foreign affairs from the Senate, was trying to warn the American people that what happened in 2016 and which she claimed was underway again.

Clinton said the US needs to rebuild its alliances with its friends around the world who have been looking at America with confusion, with pity, with deep concern about what this means to the future of democracy and their relationships.

"We're going to have to be very clear with adversaries like Russia, Iran, China, North Korea, that we are back in the business of diplomacy, tough-minded diplomacy, to try to deal with the vacuums that have been created by this administration," she said.

Clinton said bringing America back in the business would take a lot of time and effort and intensive work.

"But it can be done," she said.

"I dare not think about what we would be left with if for some reason, Trump were to be re-elected, because then I think the damage to our institutions, to the rule of law, to America's unity and our role in the world would be much, much harder to repair," Clinton said in response to a question.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hillary Clinton Donald Trump India China standoff
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp