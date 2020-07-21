STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Watchdog: Coronavirus stalks Egypt's prisons amid news blackout

Human Rights Watch released a report based on letters smuggled from prison and interviews with inmates and their relatives.

Published: 21st July 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, a Muslim Brotherhood member waves his hand from a defendants cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt

In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, a Muslim Brotherhood member waves his hand from a defendants cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: The coronavirus has infected people inside several Egyptian prisons and killed at least 14 detainees, as authorities seek to stifle news of the spread of the virus behind bars, a leading human rights watchdog said Monday.

Human Rights Watch released a report based on letters smuggled from prison and interviews with inmates and their relatives.

It documented multiple cases of detainees who died after experiencing suspected virus symptoms without being tested or receiving adequate medical treatment.

Tens of thousands of people in Egypt are crammed into what rights groups say are overcrowded and unsanitary prisons.

Despite appeals for the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to release thousands of inmates to curb the pandemic, authorities have accelerated a long-running crackdown on dissent, arresting health workers, journalists and critics who voice concerns over the government's handling of the pandemic.

One activist Sanaa Seif, was arrested last month after raising the alarm over a possible outbreak in the prison where her brother, prominent political prisoner Alaa Abdel-Fatah, is being held.

Her family's fears have grown since authorities suspended visitation rights as a precaution against infection.

Prison policies have been applied erratically since the start of the pandemic, said her sister Mona Seif, with guards often refusing to let in disinfectants and medicine for inmates or pass letters to families desperate for information.

"Instead of providing adequate medical care and health measures needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Egyptian government tries to obscure a serious health crisis in prisons," said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW.

An Egyptian press officer did not respond to a request to comment on the report.

The group reported that Egypt's National Security Agency summoned, interrogated and punished inmates when news media began to crackle with reports of suspected virus cases in prisons.

In one case, inmates said they were stripped, beaten with sticks and electric cables for complaining about their conditions.

Despite the news blackout, unofficial reports suggest there could be runaway transmission in Egypt's prisons.

The pandemic has surged in Egypt, with 88,402 reported cases of infections and 4,352 killed, the highest death toll in the Arab world.

Even as the daily infection rate in the nation has declined this month, accounts of virus cases in prisons are mounting.

Last week, prominent journalist Mohamed Monir died of COVID-19 just days after his release from prison.

The HRW report cited the Geneva-based human rights group Committee for Justice saying it has documented over 190 suspected COVID-19 cases across a dozen prisons and 29 police stations, including 160 inmates and 30 employees.

Multiple prisoners reported they and their fellow inmates had fever, cough, body aches and loss of taste and smell.

Of the 14 deaths, nine died in a hospital after being transferred from detention.

Although Hamdy Abdel Aal Ryaan, 58, suffered severe suspected virus symptoms for days, he was rushed to a hospital in the Central Security Forces camp, north of the capital, only when he was dying, the report said, citing a relative.

Ryaan, squeezed in a small cell with over 20 others, received almost no medical care.

The cause on his death certificate reads: "not yet determined."

In al-Mahallah First Police Station, in northern Egypt, three political detainees held without trial died last month.

The family of one of them, retired math teacher Moawad Mohamed Suleiman, 65, was told he died of a heart attack, but received no medical proof.

Later, his relatives learned that Suleiman had suffered virus symptoms.

Fellow detainee Hassan Ziadah, 56, was transferred to a health center designated for COVID-19 patients last month and died handcuffed to his hospital bed.

In almost all cases, HRW said, prison authorities have done little to protect prisoners from infection beyond grouping suspected cases in the same cell.

Officers in at least three prisons prevented inmates from obtaining or wearing masks, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Egypt covid 19 Egypt coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp