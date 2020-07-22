STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil to go ahead with three-month trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine as country's death toll crosses 80,000

The federal Ministry of Health said Monday that Brazil has now recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80,120 deaths.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:43 AM

Commuters wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic wait at a bus stop in Ceilandia, one of the neighborhoods most affected by the new coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAOLO: Brazilian health authorities on Tuesday were starting a three-month test of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, one of a handful around the world that are entering late-stage testing to prove effectiveness.

Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute coordinating the study, said at a press conference that if the vaccine proves safe and effective, Brazil would receive 120 million doses from China at the beginning of next year, which will allow 30 million Brazilians to be vaccinated.

It's one of nearly two dozen potential vaccines that are in various stages of human testing worldwide.

Brazil's soaring COVID-19 outbreak makes it useful for testing whether a potential vaccine works in widespread presence of the new coronavirus.

Brazil is also helping test a coronavirus vaccine produced in a partnership between Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and federal authorities on Tuesday authorized tests of a third vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Sinovac tests on 9,000 volunteers, all health professionals, in six Brazilian states, are being coordinated by Butantan, a Sao Paulo state scientific institute that has been producing vaccines for over a century.

