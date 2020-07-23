STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korea's Kim visits chicken farm, calls for improvements

He described the facility as a model for modernizing chicken farms in the rest of the country, which he described as “backward” and mostly more than two decades old.

Published: 23rd July 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un, center, visits a new chicken farm being built in Hwangju County, North Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a new chicken farm being built in a county south of capital Pyongyang and called for improvements to what he described as an outdated poultry industry, state media said Thursday.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency didn’t say exactly when Kim made the trip to the construction site in Hwangju. The report didn’t mention any comments by Kim about U.S.-led international sanctions over his nuclear weapons program, which have increased pressure on the North's broken economy.

On Monday, the KCNA said that Kim visited the construction site of a showpiece hospital in Pyongyang and berated officials over poor planning and budget management. His comments possibly indicated that the country is struggling to secure supplies amid sanctions and a coronavirus lockdown.

Kim appeared to be in a better mood at the chicken farm. The KCNA quoted Kim as saying that the facility, which will be producing “thousands of tons of delicious and quality meat and tens of millions of tasty and quality eggs every year,” will make “significant contributions to the dietary life” of his people.

He described the facility as a model for modernizing chicken farms in the rest of the country, which he described as “backward” and mostly more than two decades old.

North Korea has been dealing with chronic food shortages for decades, a problem compounded by years of policy failures, an outdated farming sector heavily dependent on fertilizers and foreign aid, and international sanctions.

International organizations say average North Koreans are consuming significantly less calories than their daily needs and that their diet particularly lacks meat, milk and other sources of protein and fat.

Kim desperately sought sanctions relief during a flurry of diplomacy with the United States in 2018 and 2019. But talks have faltered since his second summit with President Donald Trump in February 2019.

Experts say the COVID-19 crisis likely thwarted some of Kim’s major economic goals by forcing the country into a lockdown that shut the border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline, and potentially hampered his ability to mobilize people for labor.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un chicken farm visit
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp