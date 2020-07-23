US Ambassador to UK denies making racist comments

By IANS

LONDON: Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the UK, has denied reports that he made "insensitive" remarks about race and gender to embassy staff, the media reported on Thursday.

Responding on Wednesday to a CNN report that he had been probed by US officials after making "generalisations about black men", and "cringeworthy" comments about women's looks, Johnson tweeted: "I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times."

"These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values," the BBC quoted the envoy as saying.

Johnson was named Ambassador to the UK by President Donald Trump in 2017.

In the report, CNN also said that the envoy had sought to promote the President's business interests in the UK by asking politicians if the Open Championship golf tournament could be played at Trump's Turnberry course.

But Johnson, who is part-owner of NFL team the New York Jets, denied that claim too.

Asked about the allegation at a White House press conference on Wednesday, President Trump said he had never spoken to Johnson about the matter.