STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US maintains 'tremendous cooperation' with India on Chinese border aggression: Juster

The ambassador's remarks came two days after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper described the Chinese military's aggressive activities in the region as "destabilising".

Published: 23rd July 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

US envoy to India Kenneth Juster

US envoy to India Kenneth Juster. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has maintained close contact and "tremendous cooperation" with India on the latest Chinese border aggression, America's top envoy in New Delhi has said, asserting that the last six months have been unprecedented in terms of the bilateral relationship.

The troops of India and China have been locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5.

The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

"For now, (we are) watching the issues on the Northern border of India in which China has raised disputes throughout the Western sector, but also in the central and East. Throughout all of this, we've had very close contact with our Indian counterparts and quite frankly, tremendous cooperation," US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Wednesday in his address to the virtual India Ideas' Summit organised by US India Business Council.

The ambassador's remarks came two days after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper described the Chinese military's aggressive activities in the region as "destabilising".

Esper also said the US was "very closely" monitoring the situation between India and China along the Line of Actual Control.

"We have seen post the (India) visit of the President several further conversations between the President and the Prime Minister. The Secretary (of State) has spoken on numerous occasions with (External Affairs) minister, Jaishankar. I think it's really solidified their relationship," Juster said.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has spoken not just with Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, but with a range of counterparts in the Indo Pacific region, he said.

Juster said there have been a host of ministerial-level interactions between the two countries including the one between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The two countries also had a strategic energy partnership meeting.

It is showing the breadth and the depth of the issues that the two countries work on together, he said.

"I think because of the intensity of the last six months, we've really had a new level of comfort in dealing with each other, a degree of trust and respect to get things done," Juster said.

"I remember, issues we had and repatriation flights, where we had to get cooperation, not just from the home ministry and the ministry of external affairs, but at the local levels with state officials and with police officers. It shows the importance of these individual relationships," he said.

Through all of this and the intensity of the last six months and the range of emotions from an incredibly successful presidential visit to dealing with lockdown and all the urgent issues that came out of that, "we've really transformed a strategic partnership into a comprehensive global strategic partnership," Juster said.

"As the prime minister has said recently, what may be the most important partnership of the 21st century. So that's really what I think the last six months have done to solidify this relationship," the top American diplomat said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ken Juster Galwan Valley Clashes Ladakh Clashes LAC Standoff
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp