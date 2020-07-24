STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Istanbul's Hagia Sophia opens as a mosque for Muslim prayers

Thousands of men and women, including many who traveled from across Turkey, are set to perform prayers in segregated areas outside Hagia Sophia.

Published: 24th July 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hagia Sophia

Muslims offer prayers outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia following Turkey's Council of State's decision that paved the way the landmark monument be turned from a museum into a mosque. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: Hundreds of Muslim faithfuls were making their way to Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia on Friday to take part in the first prayers in 86 years at the structure that once was one of Christendom's most significant cathedrals, then a mosque and museum before its reconversion into a Muslim place of worship.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the inaugural prayers inside the sixth-century monument along with around 500 dignitaries, as he fulfills what he has described as the dream of our youth anchored in Turkey's Islamic movement.

Thousands of men and women, including many who traveled from across Turkey, are set to perform prayers in segregated areas outside Hagia Sophia.

Several camped near the structure overnight.

Orthodox church leaders in Greece and the United States, meanwhile, were scheduled to observe a day of mourning over the inaugural prayers.

Brushing aside international criticism, Erdogan issued a decree restoring the iconic building as a mosque earlier this month, shortly after a Turkish high court ruled that the Hagia Sophia had been illegally made into a museum more than eight decades ago.

The structure has since been renamed The Grand Hagia Sophia Mosque.

The move sparked dismay in Greece, the United States and among Christian churches who had called on Erdogan to maintain it as a museum as a nod to Istanbul's multi-religious heritage and the structure's status as a symbol of Christian and Muslim unity.

Pope Francis expressed his sadness.

Built by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian in 537, Hagia Sophia was turned into a mosque with the 1453 Ottoman conquest of Istanbul.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding leader of the secular Turkish republic converted the structure into a museum in 1934.

Although an annex to the Hagia Sophia, the Sultan's pavilion, has been open to prayers since the 1990s, religious and nationalists group in Turkey have long yearned for the nearly 1,500-year-old edifice, which they regard as the legacy of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet the conquerer, to be reverted into a mosque.

This is Hagia Sophia breaking away from its captivity chains. It was the greatest dream of our youth, Erdogan said last week. It was the yearning of our people and it has been accomplished.

Erdogan also described its conversion into a museum by the republic's founding leaders as a mistake that is being rectified.

In New York, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, called the inaugural prayers a cultural and spiritual misappropriation and a violation of all standards of religious harmony and mutual respect.

 It called on the faithful to observe a day "of mourning and of manifest grief.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the reconversion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Istanbul Hagia Sophia
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp