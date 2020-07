By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani soldier died and three others were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the restive Northwest region on Friday, officials said.

The blast targetted a special forces vehicle in Bannu-Miran Shah in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A soldier was killed and three others were injured in the incident, officials said.

A search operation has been launched for militants in the area, they said.