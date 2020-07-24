STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban say ready for talks with Kabul after Eid holiday

Kabul has offered to free alternative Taliban members they have in custody and who they say have not been convicted of serious crimes.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image from the seventh round of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban which was called 'critical,' by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

Taliban delegation from the peace talks between the US and Taliban. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say they are ready for talks with Afghanistan's political leadership after the Muslim holiday of Eid ul Adha at the end of July, offering to hand over the last of the government prisoners in a week's time, providing the government frees the last of its Taliban prisoners.

The offer made by Taliban's political spokesman Suhail Shaheen in a tweet late Thursday follows one of the most significant shakeups in the Taliban in years.

The group appointed the son of the movement's fearsome founder to head its military wing and powerful leadership council members to its negotiation team.

In Kabul on Friday, the High Council for National Reconciliation, which was created in May to manage peace efforts with the Taliban, said it was still working through the Taliban's prisoner list.

Javed Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser's office, previously said nearly 600 Taliban prisoners whose release is being sought have been convicted of serious crimes.

The government is reluctant to set them free, he said.

It seemed unlikely the government would free the remaining Taliban prisoners before the Muslim holiday.

The release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the government and 1,000 government personnel and security officials in Taliban custody is laid out in a US deal with the Taliban aimed at ending Afghanistan's relentless wars.

According to the deal, the prisoner exchange is to take place ahead of talks between Kabul and the Taliban, seen as perhaps the most critical part of the deal.

Shaheen's tweet was the first offer at a timeline for the negotiations, however he demanded the prisoner release be completed first and refused any substitutes to the list of prisoners submitted by the Taliban.

Kabul has offered to free alternative Taliban members they have in custody and who they say have not been convicted of serious crimes.

The Taliban have refused.

The government's national reconciliation council membership has yet to be decided.

It is being led by Abdullah Abdullah, a candidate in last year's presidential election who disputed the results and had for a time declared himself president.

He was appointed to head the reconciliation efforts to break the political deadlock over the election, which had frustrated Washington's efforts to get intra-Afghan negotiations off the ground.

Meanwhile, in the Qatar capital of Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, the religious movement has finalized its 20-member negotiating team, which includes 13 members of the Taliban's leadership council.

Taliban officials who spoke previously said the strength of the team means it can make decisions on behalf of the movement.

The Taliban team is also led by one of the founders of the movement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who spent eight years in a jail in Pakistan after he attempted to open peace talks in 2010 with President Hamid Karzai.

Baradar's independent peace overtures were apparently made without either Pakistan's or the United States' prior approval, according to Karzai.

Karzai has said he twice asked Islamabad and Washington to free Baradar.

He was rejected both times, he said.

Now, however, Baradar speaks on the phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and was the leading negotiator in talks with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, which resulted in a peace deal between the Taliban and the US.

It was touted as Afghanistan's best chance at peace in decades when it was signed February 29.

However, it has been bogged down over the release of prisoners.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Eid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp