STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US 2020 presidential elections: Joe Biden has a long to-do list if he wins the White House

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has also proposed measures to help Americans buy their first homes, raise the federal minimum wage and boost taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

Published: 24th July 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden wants to address health care disparities, toughen gun control, overhaul policing, provide free community college, erase student loan debt, invest in green energy and improve the nation's infrastructure.

But that's just the start.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has also proposed measures to help Americans buy their first homes, raise the federal minimum wage and boost taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

That's to say nothing of his massive plans tied to the coronavirus.

The reams of proposals reflect Biden's belief that the nation faces immense challenges that require a far-reaching government response not seen since the New Deal.

It marks a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has struggled to articulate his second-term plans and has sometimes said the coronavirus will simply go away.

But such ambition may inevitably lead to disappointment.

ALSO READ | 'Culture of sexism': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Republican Ted Yoho's derogatory slur

At a time of unprecedented gridlock, even some fellow Democrats warn Biden's lengthy to-do list faces long odds in Congress.

"I think there is considerable bipartisan support for many of the principles," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

"The higher priority for the Republicans, should they be in the minority, is to prevent Biden from being an effective president."

Democrats already control the House, but much of Biden's agenda could come down to the Senate.

If Democrats win the White House, they would need to pick up three seats in the Senate to retake the majority.

Biden has predicted the party could end up with as many as 53 seats.

That's still short of the 60 votes required to past most bills in the Senate.

Merkley is a leading voice calling for the removal of that threshold, known as the filibuster, and instead pass legislation with a 51-vote majority.

As a 36-year veteran of the Senate, Biden has been reluctant to end its traditions.

But he's hinted his position may shift.

ALSO READ | Trump cancels Republican convention in Jacksonville as COVID-19 tally in US crosses four million

"You have to just take a look at it," he told journalists this month, adding that his decision would depend on how "obstreperous" Republicans become.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pointed to the prospect of a Democratic-run chamber to warn donors that it's vital for the party maintain its majority.

Don Stewart, a former top aide to McConnell, said the GOP can still slow major legislation even if they're in the minority.

He pointed to President Barack Obama's struggles during his first term as an example of the playbook Republicans will use.

Obama came into office with a significant House and Senate majority, and Democrats still underwent months of legislative wrangling, sometimes among themselves, to hammer out a health care bill that would clear the Senate.

"It's so hard to get an agreement on something that big and broad, because of all the little things in it and all the little ways that minority can attack every little piece," Stewart said.

"Between Obamacare and the stimulus, by July of Obama's first year, he went from walking on water to completely upside-down."

Beyond the health care overhaul and the economic stimulus, Obama won passage of a new financial regulatory regime early in his administration.

But other top first-term priorities, such as cap-and trade legislation and immigration reform, languished.

Biden's aides say overlapping crises, the pandemic, the economic downturn and the demand for criminal justice reform, lend an urgency to reform that didn't exist when Obama was in office.

"The acuteness of the elements of this crisis just creates a different set of political winds, and we think those winds blow in the direction of fast, decisive action," said Biden senior campaign adviser Jake Sullivan.

Still, Biden may face a simple time pressure.

New presidents typically have just 12 to 18 months to pass legislation before political considerations of the midterm elections take over.

After that, attention quickly turns to the president's own reelection.

That dynamic will be especially intense for the 77-year-old Biden, who has faced questions about whether he would seek a second term because of his age.

More fundamentally, Biden would face resistance from most Republicans and some Democrats, because of the steep cost of his proposals.

This month alone, Biden has rolled out plans that include a USD 700 billion investment in research and development in US tech firms and purchasing American goods, USD 2 trillion on a green energy jobs and infrastructure plan and USD 775 billion in spending on care for children, older people and those with disabilities.

While Biden and other Democrats frequently point out that Republican tax cuts have blown a hole in the nation's deficit, and typically noisy Republican deficit hawks are notably silent with Trump in the White House, that won't likely be the case if Democrats take back control of Washington.

Biden's aides believe his decades of experience on Capitol Hill and reputation as a deal maker will help him broker compromises and build coalitions.

But Biden will face the same challenge within his own caucus that complicated and sometimes sunk many of Obama's legislative pursuits: competing pressure from progressives and moderates.

Progressives like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been outspoken in pressuring Biden on key issues such as climate change and education.

But moderates, like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, could hold the real key to passing legislation.

The red-state Democrat has routinely been a key swing vote in major legislative negotiations and said he expects to be in a "great position for common sense" in the next Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe Biden White House US 2020 elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp