NASA telescope clears review

Celestial view

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s ground system, which will make data from the spacecraft available to scientists and the public, has just successfully completed its preliminary design review. The plan for science operations has met all of the design, schedule and budget requirements, and will now proceed to the next phase: building the newly designed data system, NASA said on Friday.

When it launches in 2025, the Roman Space Telescope will create enormous panoramic pictures of space in unprecedented detail. The mission’s wide field of view will enable scientists to conduct sweeping cosmic surveys, yielding a wealth of new information about the universe.