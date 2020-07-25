Obesity ups chances of Covid-19, warn experts

By Express News Service

New study

LUCKNOW: Supporting people to move towards and maintain a healthier weight may reduce the serious effects of Covid-19, British experts have concluded in a new report released on Saturday.Public Health England (PHE), the executive body linked to the government’s Department of Health, concluded in their findings that being obese or excessively overweight increases the risk of severe illness and death from the novel coronavirus.

The report summarises findings from evidence published during the pandemic on the effects of excess weight on Covid-19. PHE notes that UK and international evidence suggests that being severely overweight puts people at greater risk of hospitalisation, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission and death from Covid-19, with risk growing substantially as body mass index (BMI) increases.“The current evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, as well as from many other life-threatening diseases,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, Chief Nutritionist at PHE.

“It can be hard to lose weight and even harder to sustain it, which is why people cannot easily do it on their own. Losing weight can bring huge benefits for health ‘and may also help protect against the health risks of Covid-19. The case for action on obesity has never been stronger,” she said.