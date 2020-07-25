Report claims Google spying on users’ data

By Express News Service

Checking on rival apps

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via an internal programme to make its own products better.According to a report in The Information, an internal programme at Google known as ‘Android Lockbox’ gives employees access to data on how Android users interact with popular, non-Google apps like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

“When YouTube was planning the rollout of its rival to TikTok in India earlier this month, employees turned to a valuable source of market research: how people in the country were using TikTok and its competitors on Android”, the report claimed. The programme works via Google Mobile Services (GMS).“In some cases, such as YouTube in India, this data helps Google advance its own competing apps, say the people, all of whom requested anonymity to speak freely,” the report added.

The Google employees can reportedly see “sensitive” data about other apps, including how often they’re opened and for how long they’re used.“Google is also thought to have used the internal programme to plan the launch of its TikTok competitor called Shorts”, according to the report.A Google spokesperson told The Verge: “Since 2014, the Android App Usage Data API has been used by Google and Android developers who have been authorised by Android OEMs or users to access basic data about app usage — such as how often apps are opened — to analyse and improve services”.

“The API doesn’t obtain any information about in-app activity and our collection of this data is disclosed to and controllable by users,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.Google isn’t the only company that’s been accused of such data gathering practices. In 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook used a VPN service called Onavo to monitor rival services.