STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka has completely curbed community spread of coronavirus: Head of COVID-19 task force

The government halted the repatriation of its citizens from various countries from July 14 in view of the increasing number of cases.

Published: 25th July 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankans wait for their turn to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Sri Lankans wait for their turn to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government's efforts have been successful in completely curbing the social spread of the coronavirus and the country has not witnessed a single community case for the last nearly three months, head of the COVID-19 task force said.

Lt General Shavendra Silva, who is also the Army Commander, said that all the positive cases since April 30, including over 500 at the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre, were those who contracted the virus from Sri Lankan expatriates whose return was facilitated by the government.

"We haven't found a single case within the community since April 30," Silva told reporters.

"We have been able to completely curb its social spread," he said Silva said that various rumours were being floated of a second wave of infections since the detection of positive cases from the drug rehabilitation centre two weeks back, when over 500 people were put under quarantine.

The government halted the repatriation of its citizens from various countries from July 14 in view of the increasing number of cases.

"We decided to delay the process of returnees in order to make the quarantine facilities available to tackle any possible spike from the drug rehabilitation centre contacts," he said.

Silva said that around 20,000 people, who were repatriated, have been quarantined and another 5,000 returnees are currently under quarantine.

Sri Lanka's coronavirus tally stands at 2,764 with 11 deaths.

Around 600 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The country lifted its COVID-19 lockdown in June.

Silva's statement came as the Opposition parties raised fears of a second wave while expressing dissatisfaction over the government's ability to handle the pandemic.

The Opposition's call to postpone the August 5 parliamentary elections due to a possible second wave was rejected.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka coronavirus COVID 19 Sri Lanka coronavirus cases
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp