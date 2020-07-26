STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil's most famous cobra helps release other snakes by busting trafficking ring

The monocled cobra, which is native to Asia, bit 22-year-old Pedro Krambeck Lehmkuhl on July 7 in Brasilia, sending doctors on a frantic search for the right antivenom.

Published: 26th July 2020

By AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: A cobra that bit a veterinary student in Brazil, putting him in a coma, has turned into a celebrity by sparking an investigation into an alleged exotic animal trafficking ring.

The monocled cobra, which is native to Asia, bit 22-year-old Pedro Krambeck Lehmkuhl on July 7 in Brasilia, sending doctors on a frantic search for the right antivenom — so rare in Brazil that the lone doses had to be rushed from Sao Paulo.

Questions about how the snake ended up at the student's apartment soon turned into a police investigation that found 16 other snakes at a property belonging to a friend of Lehmkuhl’s, as well as three sharks, seven more snakes, a Moray eel and a Tupinambis lizard at another property.

So far the probe has led to the firing of two officials at the Brazilian environmental regulator, IBAMA, over suspicions they facilitated fraudulent import permits for a wildlife trafficking ring.

The cobra — ‘Naja’ in Portuguese — has meanwhile become an internet sensation, after being found near a shopping centre where it was allegedly abandoned by a friend of Lehmkuhl’s trying to get rid of evidence. A Twitter account opened in the snake’s name, @najaoriginal, has nearly 50,000 followers. It is now living at the Brasilia Zoo, which showed off “Brazil’s most famous cobra” in an Instagram live video on Friday.

