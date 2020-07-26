STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore reports 481 new COVID-19 cases; all foreigners

Of the new cases, 476 are migrant workers living in dormitories, while five community cases reported are also foreigners holding work passes, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Published: 26th July 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face mask crosses the street in Singapore’s Chinatown district.

A man wearing a face mask crosses the street in Singapore’s Chinatown district. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 481 new COVID-19 cases, all foreigners, on Sunday as the nationwide tally of the infections touched 50,369, the health ministry said.

Of the new cases, 476 are migrant workers living in dormitories, while five community cases reported are also foreigners holding work passes, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There are also four imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

On Thursday, the MOH said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from nine cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

Meanwhile, two of the six imported cases reported on Saturday were permanent residents here who had returned from India on July 12 and from the UK on July 10.

The remaining four imported patients are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India between July 11 and July 13, including a three-year-old boy, an Indian national who had no symptoms.

Human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine could begin in Singapore as early as this week, involving 108 healthy volunteers of various ages, reported The Sunday Times.

The volunteers will be injected with the vaccine developed by Duke-NUS Medical School and United States pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics.

Called Lunar-Cov19, the vaccine is one of 25 vaccine candidates worldwide that either have been tested on humans, or have received approval to do so.

Some 141 others are still at a pre-clinical phase.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong, Deputy Director of Duke-NUS Medical School's emerging infectious diseases programme, told The Sunday Times that the aim of the trial is to determine the safety of the vaccine, and whether it could coax the desired immune response in the body against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Blood samples will be taken from the volunteers several times after vaccination for analysis.

As immune system elements such as antibodies and T-cells are found in blood, the data will help scientists determine if the vaccine is successful in stimulating the body to produce the "soldiers" critical for helping the body fight off an infection.

Recently published results from human trials for other vaccine candidates have already shown encouraging signs on these fronts.

The findings released were from the early phases of clinical trials for vaccines being developed by Oxford University and multinational drugmaker AstraZeneca; CanSino Biologics and China's military research unit; and German biotech company BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer.

Prof Eong said that he was optimistic that the results from the Singapore trial would yield similar encouraging results.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Singapore Singapore covid
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp