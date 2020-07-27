STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh lawmaker dies after recovering from COVID-19 infection

"He began his political career as a labour leader and always upheld the rights of the common working class in parliament. The nation has lost a dedicated politician," the president said.

Published: 27th July 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: A lawmaker from Bangladesh's ruling Awami League died from respiratory complications at a hospital here on Monday, following his recovery from the COVID-19 illness, according to media reports.

Israfil Alam, the MP from the Naogaon-6 constituency, was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka on July 17 and breathed his last early this morning.

He was 54. Alam, also the joint secretary of Naogaon district unit Awami League, was put on life support on July 24 after his breathing complexities deteriorated, his wife Sultana Parvin told the Dhaka Tribune.

The three-time lawmaker had earlier recovered from COVID-19.

"Our mother died recently and then my brother contracted the coronavirus disease," Alam's sister Renu told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

President Abdul Hamid in his condolence message termed Alam a "dedicated politician".

"He began his political career as a labour leader and always upheld the rights of the common working class in parliament. The nation has lost a dedicated politician," the president said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her condolence message, said: "Israfil Alam had dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the country."

Born in Jhina village in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon, Alam was elected MP for the first time in the national election in 2008.

He served as the head of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Textile and Jute Industries.

Bangladesh recorded 37 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,965. The number of confirmed cases jumped to 226,225 on Monday after 2,772 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded, according to health authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh lawmaker covid death coronavirus COVID 19 Awami League
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp