STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

An increased number of recent transmissions have been linked to work places such as offices and factories.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

People sit spaced apart as they wait for a coronavirus test required to board long-distance trains the at Senen Train Station in Jakarta, Indonesia

People sit spaced apart as they wait for a coronavirus test required to board long-distance trains the at Senen Train Station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Indonesia announced Monday that its confirmed number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000, the most in Southeast Asia, as an official said the government still doesn't know when the outbreak will peak.

The health ministry announced 1,525 more cases on Monday, bringing the country's confirmed total to 100,303. The actual number is thought to be considerably higher because of factors including limited testing.

The ministry also reported 57 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,838.

An increased number of recent transmissions have been linked to workplaces such as offices and factories.

The chief of the National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force, Doni Monardo, says the government is still unable to predict the pandemic's peak.

“I also don’t know when the peak will come. Seeing fluctuating developments, there are areas that have decreased cases, some have increased,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia covid cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp