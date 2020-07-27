STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global COVID-19 cases cross 16 million-mark

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,233,764 and 146,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Published: 27th July 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

A person in protective clothes stand in the entrance of test station for the coronavirus (Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Brazil came in second place with 2,419,091 infections and 87,004 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,685), and is followed by Russia (811,073), South Africa (445,433), Mexico (390,516), Peru (375,961), Chile (345,790), the UK (301,020), Iran (291,172), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (266,941), Italy (246,118), Colombia (240,795), Turkey (226,100), Bangladesh (223,453), France (217,801), Germany (206,667), Argentina (162,526), Canada (115,787), Iraq (110,032) and Qatar (109,305), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,837), Mexico (43,680), Italy (35,107), India (32,063), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,700) and Russia (13,249).

