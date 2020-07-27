STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 274289, toll at 5842

The authorities have so far conducted 1,890,236 tests, including 22,056 in the last 24 hours, to detect coronavirus.

A health worker leaves after collecting samples from a family for coronavirus testing at a neighborhood in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 274,289 with the detection of 1,176 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Twenty more people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, pushing the death toll to 5,842, it said.

Sindh reported the highest number of 118,311 cases, followed by 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,884 in Islamabad, 11,601 in Balochistan, 2,034 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the ministry, the coronavirus situation in the country is improving with the increase in the number of recoveries and the decrease in new cases.

Of the total 274,289 cases, including the new 1,176 patients, 241,026 have recovered, which constitute 87.87 per cent, it said.

There are currently 27,421 active cases, the ministry said. However, officials warned that the situation could again deteriorate if people ignore COVID-19 guidelines during Eidul Adha, which will be observed on August 1, followed by Ashura a month later.

Special Advisor on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, on Sunday asked people to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs).

"We will certainly be facing challenges on Eidul Azha and Ashura, which may lead to another spike in the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

Planning minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), tweeted that action is being taken against those violating the rules.

He said over 500 illegal cattle markets have been shut across the country to ensure public health safety.

