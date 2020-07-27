STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore scientists develop coronavirus test technique that delivers results in 36 minutes

The current testing method requires highly trained technical staff and can take a few hours before the results are finalized.

Published: 27th July 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

lab testing medicine

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Scientists in Singapore have developed a method to improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times.

The current testing method requires highly trained technical staff and can take a few hours before the results are finalized.

The new method, developed by scientists at the Nanyang Technological University's (NTC) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, has demonstrated a way to improve "the speed, handling time and cost of COVID-19 laboratory tests", the university said on Monday.

The test, which can be done with portable equipment, could also be deployed in the community as a screening tool, it said.

The new method can improve the speed of obtaining COVID-19 laboratory test results in 36 minutes or by up to four times, it said.

Currently, the most sensitive method for COVID-19 testing is through a laboratory technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in which a machine amplifies viral genetic material by copying it over and over again so any trace of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected.

A big bottleneck in sample testing is RNA (ribonucleic acid) purification, separating RNA from other components in the patient sample, a laborious process that requires chemicals that are now in short supply worldwide.

The method developed by NTU LKCMedicine combines many of these steps and allows direct testing on the crude patient sample, cutting down the turnaround time from sample-to-result, and removing the need for RNA purification chemicals.

Details of the new approach were published in the scientific journal Genes in June.

Aside from testing for COVID-19, the same method developed by the NTU LKCMedicine team can also be used to detect other viruses and bacteria, including the dengue virus, which is set to plague Singapore as the country braces itself for one of the worst dengue outbreaks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leader of the research team, Associate Professor Eric Yap, who also heads the Microbial Genomics Laboratory, said, "We previously demonstrated that this method works for dengue virus as well. As Singapore battles the dual outbreak of dengue and COVID-19, both with similar early symptoms, our test could help in differentiating between the two infectious diseases."

Professor James Best, Dean of NTU LKCMedicine, said rapid portable screening tools like the one developed by Yap and his team could come in handy at testing sites in the community, allowing for infected patients to be identified quickly, and swift action to be taken to prevent transmission.

As on Sunday, Singapore reported a total of 50,369 cases, the health ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Coronavirus testing covid fast test COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp