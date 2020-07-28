STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in Italian pet dogs, cats

No evidence for transmission from pet animals yet, researchers said.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cats, Cat

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

LONDON: Scientists have found neutralising antibodies to the SARS CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in a small proportion of household cats and dogs sampled in Italy, suggesting that the pets may be susceptible to the disease.

The researchers, including those from the University of Liverpool in the UK, tested samples from over 500 pets collected during visits to vets in Northern Italy.

While no animals tested PCR positive for the virus itself, 3.4 per cent of dogs and 3.9 per cent of cats had measurable SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies, the researchers said.

Dogs from COVID-19 positive households were significantly more likely to test positive than those from COVID-19 negative households, according to the results of the yet to be peer-reviewed study published as a pre-print on the website BioRxiv.

"Whilst none of the tested animals were shedding virus at the time of sampling, vets and the public need to continue to be aware that pet animals living in COVID-19 households will almost definitely have virus on them, and our research adds to the evidence that suggests they may also be infected," said Professor Alan Radford from Liverpool university.

"We must keep this in context though. There is no evidence for pet animals transmitting this virus to people," said Radford.

He said the overwhelming majority of people that are infected seem to get COVID-19 from other people they contact, and this is why following local guidelines on social distancing and hygiene remain critical.

"The assay we have used is considered the gold standard of antibody assays, measuring the ability of sera from these animals to neutralise an isolate of SARS-CoV-2 produced in the laboratory," said Ian Patterson from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

"The levels of antibody found were surprising and suggest we need to continue such studies looking at animals in the future," said Patterson, who performed the serological assays in the study.

He noted that it was particularly interesting to see that the presence of antibodies in dogs, but not cats, were linked to the household COVID-19 status.

This suggests that the interactions between owners and dogs under natural conditions of pet ownership may make them more susceptible, said Patterson.

"Understanding the role of pet animals in this pandemic is very challenging at a time when clearly the research and medical focus has to be on human health, said Professor Nicola Decaro from the University of Bari in Italy.

"Our results clearly suggest pet animals can be infected only sporadically, thus likely not representing a source of infection for human being," Decaro said.

The priority has to remain on humans, but it will be important to better understand the role of animals if we are to fully control this pandemic, said the scientist.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cats dogs Pet animals Italy Coronavirus Italy COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS virus
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp