STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian man in Singapore pleads guilty of killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair: Report

Krishnan Raju, a self-employed bus driver ferrying factory workers and tourists, married his wife Waithena Vaithena Samy when she was 17 and was 'very possessive of her' throughout the relationship.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old Indian-origin man, who is suffering from delusional disorder, has pleaded guilty of killing his wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, a media report said on Tuesday.

Krishnan Raju, a self-employed bus driver ferrying factory workers and tourists, married his wife Waithena Vaithena Samy when she was 17 and was "very possessive of her" throughout the relationship of 28 years, Channel News Asia reported.

However, with time he started suspecting her of having an extramarital affair and often confronted her over the issue.

In November, 2016 Krishnan stabbed his wife at their house and fled to his brother's place in Johor Bahru in Peninsula Malaysia, the report said.

Later it was the couple's daughter Melissa, who was out at her cousin's place for dinner, returned home and discovered her mother's naked body lying in a pool of blood.

Krishnan returned to Singapore the next day and surrendered himself to the police.

During the medical examination, a psychiatrist with the Institute of Mental Health, examined Krishnan and found that he suffered from delusional disorder.

While Krishnan's wife had been allegedly having an affair, authorities found that Krishnan did not have any concrete evidence to conclude that his wife was unfaithful, the report said.

The investigating authorities also found that Krishnan was in a state of acute alcohol intoxication at the time of the offence, an opinion that differs from the defence psychiatrist'.

As the case had become complex over the matter if Krishnan was under the influence of alcohol while committing the murder or not, authorities convened a Newton's hearing before reaching a decision on the sentencing.

A Newton hearing or inquiry is where the two sides offer such conflicting evidence that a judge sitting alone (that is, without a jury) tries to ascertain which party is telling the truth.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Han Ming Kuang and Li Yihong asked for 12 years' jail, noting that Krishnan does not have previous convictions and that he was suffering from a mental disorder.

Defence lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan asked for not more than eight years' jail, pointing out that Krishnan's mental illness had a direct causal link to his offence.

He said the dominant sentencing principles should be rehabilitation and prevention, adding that Krishnan had agreed to go for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian murder singapore Singapore crime Singapore Krishnan Raju
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp