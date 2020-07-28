STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak guilty in first trial for 1MDB looting

Najib was calm and stone-faced as he became the first Malaysian leader to be convicted.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask with his supporters arrives at courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: A court sentenced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.

He has vowed to appeal the verdict and took an oath in brief remarks from the dock before the sentencing that he was unaware of the graft.

Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail on one count of abuse of power, 10 years each for three counts of criminal breach of trust, and 10 years each for three counts of money laundering, as well as a fine of 210 million ringgit ($48.4 million).

But he ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning Najib will face up to 12 years in jail.

Razak was convicted Tuesday of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.

The ruling in the first of his five corruption trials came five months after Najib's Malay party returned to government as the biggest bloc in an alliance that took power from the reformist government that ousted Najib's in 2018.

Analysts said the ruling would bolster the prosecution's case in Najib's other trials and would signal to the business community the Malaysia's legal system has strength in tackling international financial crimes.

But others cautioned the ruling could be overturned and his political party remains in office.

"I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges," Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said after spending two hours to read out an elaborate ruling.

