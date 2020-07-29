Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko tests positive for COVID-19
President Alexander Lukashenko made the announcement Tuesday at a meeting with security officials, the state news agency Belta reported.
MOSCOW: The president of Belarus says he tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic.
He had previously dismissed concerns about the coronavirus as "psychosis."
"Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic," he said.
Belarus took no comprehensive measures against the coronavirus, such as lockdowns or ordering social distancing.
The country has about 67,000 confirmed cases of infection and 543 reported deaths.