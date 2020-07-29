STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French cafe pulls out 'African,' 'Chinese' ice creams from menu after accusations of 'racism' surface

A café on France's Cote d'Azur is now pulling both desserts from its menu, responding to accusations of racism.

Published: 29th July 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

ice cream

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The "African" ice cream dessert was topped by a chocolate-covered meringue ball decorated with thick red lips.

The "Chinese" lemon sorbet had a yellow meringue head, with thinly drawn eyes.

A café on France's Cote d'Azur is now pulling both desserts from its menu, responding to accusations of racism.

A July 20 tweet calling for a boycott of Le Poussin Bleu (The Blue Chick) in Saint-Raphaël for its "racist" ice creams had by Tuesday got tens of thousands of likes and RTs.

In a response on Facebook titled "the African and the Chinese struck down by social networks," the café owners said they were expunging the ice creams from their menu after this "storm of violence and insults."

The ice creams were already on the menu when the current owners in 1986 took over the café opened in 1947.

"We are not 'racist.' We respect everyone!" they wrote in their Facebook post.

"Naively, we kept these ice creams as they were, without any bad thoughts. They surely date from the colonial era but past history has made the France of today."

"These ice creams have given pleasure to many generations of families of different origins," the owners added.

"If they have bothered a few people recently we are sorry."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
France France cafes racism
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp