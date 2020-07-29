STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US commander affirms US support for Japan on China dispute

Japan has long protested the repeated presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in the waters.

Published: 29th July 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The US flag flying over the White House. (Photo | AFP)

The US flag flying over the White House. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

TOKYO: The United States supports Japan's protests over Chinese ships venturing into the economic waters near disputed East China Sea islands, the commander of the US Forces in Japan said Wednesday.

"The United States is 100% absolutely steadfast in its commitment to help the government of Japan with the situation in Senkaku," Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider said of the group of islands, which are controlled by Japan.

China also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu. "That's 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is no deviation in that regard," Schneider told reporters.

Japan has long protested the repeated presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in the waters.

Schneider also noted such incursions had increased recently. He called China the "No. 1 challenge" in regional security, although North Korea was the more "immediate threat," given its weapons development.

Schneider said the US was offering Japan surveillance information and other support, such as "reconnaissance capability," which refers to monitoring the whereabouts of a potential enemy, to help Japan "assess the situation and to figure out exactly what's going on in the water in and around the Senkaku."

China shrugged off such concerns.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, reasserted China's claim to the islands, stressing it was the country's "inherent right to carry out patrol and law enforcement" activities in the area.

"We hope that relevant parties will do something helpful to maintain regional peace and stability and avoid words and deeds that are not conducive to regional peace and stability," Wang told reporters at a daily press briefing.

Schneider was speaking at an online press briefing that mostly touched on US efforts to combat the coronavirus among its forces in Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US China ties US Japan support Kevin Schneider
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp