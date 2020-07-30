STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus in Singapore

Singapore on Wednesday reported three imported COVID-19 cases, including the woman.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab test sample from an essential worker to detect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus before the workers return to work in Singapore on June 10, 2020.

A health worker takes a nasal swab test sample from an essential worker to detect the COVID-19 novel coronavirus before the workers return to work in Singapore on June 10, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old woman, who returned from India, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the ministry of health said, as the number of coronavirus infections rose to 51,809.

Singapore on Wednesday reported three imported COVID-19 cases, including the woman.

They were placed under stay-home notice. The woman, who is a Singapore citizen, had arrived in Singapore from India on July 17.

Singapore on Thursday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases.

Three of the cases reported on Thursday were foreigners on work passes here while one was a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

Today's cases take the national tally to 51,809.

There are also four imported cases on Thursday who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

With 205 patients discharged on Wednesday, 46,098 patients have fully recovered from the disease, according to the MOH.

Singapore so far has reported 27 deaths from COVID-19 complications.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 India coronavirus COVID Singapore coronavirus
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp