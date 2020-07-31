STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Consulate to help repatriate woman in UAE facing domestic abuse

Responding to the video, the consulate tweeted on Thursday that they have already got in touch with the woman after receiving her complaint on July 27.

By PTI

DUBAI: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has offered support to repatriate an Indian woman in the UAE whose video of domestic abuse and appeals for help went viral on social media, according to a media report.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by an Indian journalist, shows the woman in tears, alleging that she was being "beaten and mentally tortured" ever since her marriage in April 2018, the Gulf News reported on Thursday.

"I am in danger. I am helpless. I don't have money. I don't have a calling card to call my family. I just need justice. I am requesting you to please help me. Somebody please help me," the woman, who has a 13-month-old girl, said in the video.

The woman, who arrived in the UAE in January, said in the video that she was not able to contact police as she did not have a sim card.

The Indian Consulate was also tagged in the video.

Responding to the video, the consulate tweeted on Thursday that they have already got in touch with the woman after receiving her complaint on July 27.

"We got a complaint...on July 27 and we had contacted her the same day and assured her of all possible assistance.

She now desires to go back to India and we will make sure that she can leave for India at the earliest," the consulate tweeted.

Neeraj Agrawal, Consul for Press, Information and Culture at the consulate, said that they are in touch with the woman and her husband.

"We have asked him to return her passport and we are ready to facilitate her repatriation," he was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

This is not the first time that the mission has intervened in such a case.

Last year, the consulate assisted the repatriation of a woman, who had sought help and her husband was arrested by police after her video on Twitter went viral.

