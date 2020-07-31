STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No charges for former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in US: Prosecutor

The shooting touched off months of unrest in Ferguson and made the St.Louis suburb synonymous with a national debate about police treatment of minority people.

Published: 31st July 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

In photo provided by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson during his medical examination after fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

In photo provided by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson during his medical examination after fatal shooting of Michael Brown. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CLAYTON: St Louis County's prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's decision marked the third time prosecutors investigated and opted not to charge Darren Wilson, the white officer who fatally shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old, on August 9, 2014.

A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson in November 2014, and the US Department of Justice also declined to charge him in March 2015.

Civil rights leaders and Brown's parents had hoped that Bell, the county's first Black prosecutor who took office in January 2019, would see things differently.

"My heart breaks" for Brown's parents, a somber Bell said during a news conference.

"I know this is not the result they were looking for and that their pain will continue forever."

Describing the announcement as "one of the most difficult things I've had to do," Bell said that his office conducted a five-month, unannounced, review of witness statements, forensic reports and other evidence.

"The question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law? After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did," Bell said.

But, he said, "our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson." Wilson's attorney, Jim Towey, said it was clear after three investigations that Wilson did nothing wrong.

"We all had the same conclusion: There was no crime," Towey said.

"I am just hoping that everybody gets to have some closure, particularly the Brown family," he said.

The shooting touched off months of unrest in Ferguson and made the St.Louis suburb synonymous with a national debate about police treatment of minority people.

The Ferguson unrest helped solidify the national Black Lives Matter movement that began after Trayvon Martin, a Black 17-year-old, was shot to death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida in 2012.

The issue has taken on new life since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May after a white police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Ferguson is among the cities around the world that has seen protests since Floyd's death.

"This is a time for us to reflect on Michael's life, to support Michael's family and to honor a transformative movement that will forever be linked to his name," Bell said.

Brittany Packnett Cunningham, a Ferguson protester and educator who has become a national voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, said she is pained "that there is still a gaping wound" for Brown's family.

She said she knows that the system must change.

"I'm not disappointed - I'm fed up and ever more committed, truth be told," Cunningham said.

The Rev.Darryl Gray, a leading St.Louis activist, agreed that the system is at fault, not Bell's investigation.

"What came out of this is a recognition that the system is set up to protect police officers. We now need to begin to address the legislation the police hide behind," Gray said.

Scott Roberts, senior director of criminal justice campaigns at Color Of Change, a national racial justice organization, said in a statement that Bell's announcement "perpetuates a criminal justice system that fails Black communities by allowing police to operate with impunity."

Bell "who ran as a reform-minded prosecutor promising to eliminate cash bail for nonviolent offenders and to increase the use of programs that allow defendants to avoid jail time" faced no restrictions in re-examining Brown's death.

Wilson was never charged and tried, so double jeopardy was not an issue.

There is no statute of limitations on filing murder charges.

As the news conference drew to a close, an activist who said he is a friend of Brown's father erupted in anger.

"It's over! One term!" Tory Russell, 36, of St.Louis, screamed at the prosecuting attorney.

Police officers gently led him from the room. Russell later told The Associated Press that he had just spoken with Michael Brown Sr.

"He is hurting, and he's not accepting of this." The shooting happened after Wilson told Brown and a friend to get out of the street as they walked down the middle of Canfield Drive.

A scuffle between Wilson and Brown ensued, ending with the fatal shot.

Wilson said Brown, who was not armed, came at him menacingly, forcing him to fire his gun in self-defense.

Brown's body remained in the street for four hours, angering his family and nearby residents.

Bell's predecessor, longtime prosecutor Bob McCulloch, was accused by critics of swaying the grand jury to its decision not to indict Wilson - an accusation he emphatically denied.

Wilson resigned days after McCulloch's Nov.24, 2014, announcement that the grand jury would not indict the officer.

The Justice Department also declined to charge Wilson, but issued a scathing report citing racial bias in Ferguson's police and courts.

A consent agreement calls for sweeping reforms that are still being implemented.

Bell, a former Ferguson councilman, upset McCulloch, a staunch law-and-order prosecutor, in the 2018 Democratic primary and ran unopposed that November.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Brown death Michael Brown death case update Police POC killing Darren Wilson
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp