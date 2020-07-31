STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 903 new coronavirus cases, lowest single day figure in three months

The latest 903 cases emerged after 20,507 tests were carried out and the total number of infections now stand at 278, 305, the NHS said in a statement.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

A girl reacts while having a nasal swab sample taken at a testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 17, 2020.

A girl reacts while having a nasal swab sample taken at a testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, July 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 903 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in more than three months, taking the total tally of infections in the country to 278,305, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) said the new 903 infections are the lowest number of cases detected in a day since April 28 when 806 patients were diagnosed after the authorities performed 8,530 tests.

The latest 903 cases emerged after 20,507 tests were carried out and the total number of infections now stand at 278, 305, the NHS said in a statement.

NHS also said that a total of 27 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 5,951.

The ministry data showed that 247,177 people recovered.

However, still 1,146 patients were in critical condition.

The number of active coronavirus patents was 25,177 across the country.

So far Sindh registered 120,550 cases, Punjab 92,873, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 33,958, Islamabad 15,014, Balochistan 11,732, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,105 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,073 cases.

The ministry said that so far 1,973,237 tests had been done in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp