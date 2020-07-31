STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Planned US withdrawal 'regrettable': German Defence Minister

American defense leaders said Wednesday that the US will bring about 6,400 troops home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of Germany's conservative CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer gives a speech during the last pre-European elections meeting of the European People's Party in Germany.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany's defence minister on Friday described the planned withdrawal of some 12,000 US troops from her country as "regrettable," while suggesting it underlines the need for Europe to do more for its own security.

American defense leaders said Wednesday that the US will bring about 6,400 troops home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe.

The decision fulfills President Donald Trump's announced desire to withdraw troops from Germany, largely because of what he considers its failure to spend enough on defense.

The plan, whose future is uncertain as it requires support and funding from Congress, would leave about 24,000 U.S. troops in Germany.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasised the need for more European integration in her response early Friday, and said she hopes to use Germany's current tenure of the European Union's rotating presidency to help make progress on security and defense policy.

"We are keeping German and European interests in view," she said in a statement.

"The truth is that a good life in Germany and Europe depends more and more on how we ensure our security ourselves." She added that, "as far as the regrettable plans to withdraw US troops are concerned," she will invite the governors of the affected German states after the summer break to discuss how the German military can support their regions.

The German government's reaction so far to the US decision has been restrained.

Still, Rolf Muetzenich, a senior figure in the governing coalition's junior party, the center-left Social Democrats, suggested that "armaments cooperations will have to be evaluated in a new light." Muetzenich, the head of the party's parliamentary group, told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that "capriciousness and pressure" could not be "the basis for working together in partnership."

His comments drew criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party.

Lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter told news agency dpa that "there is no adequate and affordable replacement so far" in Europe for the US defence industry's high-tech products.

He argued that there also are checks and balances on Trump in the US.

Another lawmaker, Henning Otte, said the Social Democrats shouldn't talk up "further alienation within the alliance."

Part of the plan announced by US Defence Secretary Mark Esper includes moving the headquarters of US European Command to Mons, Belgium from Stuttgart, Germany.

Esper said the Pentagon was also looking into moving US Africa Command out of the German city.

Africa Command said in a statement Friday that it "has been told to plan to move" and has started doing so, though added it would "likely take several months to develop options, consider locations, and come to a decision."

Africa Command, which was established in Stuttgart in 2008 after being unable to find a location in Africa, said it would "first look at options elsewhere in Europe, but will also consider options in the United States" for its new home.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer Germany
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp