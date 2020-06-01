'Coronavirus-free' European country Montenegro lets in foreign tourists

By Associated Press

PODOGORICA: Montenegro, the first country in Europe to declare itself 'coronavirus-free,' has started letting in foreign tourists as of Monday as it seeks to salvage the tourism season following the virus outbreak.

But there's a catch.

The tiny Adriatic state's authorities have listed 131 countries whose citizens can enter without any restrictions, if they currently have at most 25 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Nevertheless, Montenegro's government tweeted Monday that 'tourists mostly from Western European countries started arriving as of midnight.'

In a bid to attract wary European tourists looking for a safe place to spend their holidays, Montenegro has been advertising itself as a 'corona-free' destination since it officially has had no new cases of COVID-19 infections for the past several weeks.