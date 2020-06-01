'Coronavirus-free' European country Montenegro lets in foreign tourists
The tiny Adriatic state's authorities have listed 131 countries whose citizens can enter without any restrictions, if they currently have at most 25 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
PODOGORICA: Montenegro, the first country in Europe to declare itself 'coronavirus-free,' has started letting in foreign tourists as of Monday as it seeks to salvage the tourism season following the virus outbreak.
But there's a catch.
Nevertheless, Montenegro's government tweeted Monday that 'tourists mostly from Western European countries started arriving as of midnight.'
In a bid to attract wary European tourists looking for a safe place to spend their holidays, Montenegro has been advertising itself as a 'corona-free' destination since it officially has had no new cases of COVID-19 infections for the past several weeks.