Day before lifting 'circuit breaker' period, Singapore reports 408 new COVID-19 cases

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 408 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before virus restrictions are to be eased, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 35,292 with 23 deaths.

All the new cases are foreign work permit holders residing in packed dormitories that have emerged as major coronavirus hotspots.

Based on investigations, there are no cases in the community, the health ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

Singapore's "circuit breaker" period will end on Monday, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases starting the next day.

Under Phase 1 of reopening, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to resume, subject to safe distancing guidelines, the Channel News Asia reported.



Phase 2 could start by the end of June if the number of COVID-19 transmissions in the community (areas other than hot-spots) remains low and stable, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Singapore has 313 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, eight of whom are in critical condition in intensive care units, while 12,841 patients are lodged in community facilities with mild symptoms.

The ministry said 21,699 cases have been discharged from hospitals so far while 23 have died due to coronavirus complications.

Meanwhile, a survey reported that two in three working Singaporeans do not have savings to last them beyond six months if they lose their jobs now.



An Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation survey conducted last month during the circuit breaker period found that around half had already suffered wage cuts, or were prescribed no-pay leave or had their commission earnings reduced.

The bank surveyed 1,000 working adults aged between 21 and 65 earning SGD 2,000 a month, The Straits Times reported on Monday.

More than half the respondents said their savings had taken a hit by the pandemic outbreak.

Around 20 per cent indicated their savings fell by more than 20 per cent, while one in three said the decline was up to 20 per cent.

Every fifth respondent said they were able to maintain their savings level.

Five per cent of the respondents said they had increased their savings by more than 20 per cent.

The remaining 20 per cent said their savings had gone up by 20 per cent.