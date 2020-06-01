George Floyd's death: Iran urges US to stop violence against own people, 'let them breathe'

By PTI

TEHRAN: In Iran, which has in the recent past violently put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, state television has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi urged the US government and police to stop the violence against their own people during a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

'To American officials and police! Stop violence against your people and let them breathe,' Mousavi said and also sent a message to the American people that 'the world is standing with you.'

He added that Iran is saddened to see 'the violence the U.S. police have recently' set off.