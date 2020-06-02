STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Union official calls George Floyd's death an 'abuse of power'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that 'like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd.'

George Floyd, Black Lives Matter

A demonstrator wears a mask with 'BLM' written on it, the letters referring to 'Black Lives Matter,' during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: The European Union's top diplomat said Tuesday the death of George Floyd was the result of an abuse of power and that the 27-nation bloc is 'shocked and appalled' by it.

Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing.

ALSO READ | 'It hurt like a mother': Black female mayors in spotlight amid George Floyd protests, pandemic

His death set off protests that spread across America.

Borrell says law and order officials must not be 'using their capacities in the way that has been used in this very, very unhappy death of George Floyd. This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced.'

He underlined that Europeans 'support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions.'

Borrell says that 'we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation and to address these important issues during these difficult times.'

He added: 'All lives matter. Black lives also matter.'

